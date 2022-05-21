Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 152 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $113.04. 654,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,745. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

