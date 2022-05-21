Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 5,518 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.43% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 518.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000.

NYSEARCA JMUB traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.41. 33,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

