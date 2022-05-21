Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,402 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 734,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,946. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80.

