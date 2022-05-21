Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 1,270 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,446. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

