Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 657 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 309.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $11,936,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $105.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,696,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,603,421. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $108.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

