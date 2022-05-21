Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com lowered Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Andersons stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 622,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.48). Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $727,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

