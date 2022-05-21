Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

VIOV traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.47. 58,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,681. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52.

