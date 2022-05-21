Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after purchasing an additional 398,807 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after purchasing an additional 242,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 173,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.51. 288,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,358. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62.

