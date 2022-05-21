Financial Advisory Service Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,278,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,313. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

