Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

SPGI stock traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.42. 3,425,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.20 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.