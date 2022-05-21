Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. 913,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,263. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

