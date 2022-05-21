Financial Advisory Service Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned about 0.33% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 109,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,198. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

