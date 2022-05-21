Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 1,923 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,375,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.14. 4,662,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.47. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.16 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

