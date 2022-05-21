Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 33,265 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,265 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $87.96. 740,463 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.