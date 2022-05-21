FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0548

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $27.15 million and $8.51 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,669,765 coins and its circulating supply is 495,417,122 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

