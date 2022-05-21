Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Trading 6.1% Higher

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. 238,159 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.
The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a market cap of C$140.94 million and a PE ratio of 5.07.
About Fiore Gold (CVE:F)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.