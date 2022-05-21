First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,729 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at $15,560,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 27.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 1,942,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. Profile (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.