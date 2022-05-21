First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Stock Price Down 1%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.30 and last traded at $43.40. 8,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

About First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bank, a $670 million commercial bank, was established in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa. Ranked as one of the Top 100 Community Banks in 2021 by American Banker and named Top 5 SBA Lender in Tampa Bay for 2020 by the SBA. First Citrus Bank was selected as the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce 2019 Small Business of the Year and ranked as one of the Top 25 Commercial Loan Producers in the Nation by the magazine Independent Banker.

