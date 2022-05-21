First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.02 on Friday. First Community has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

