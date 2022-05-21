First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DDIV – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.45. Approximately 2,173 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 18,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.