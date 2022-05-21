First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Shares Up 2.8%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.01 and last traded at $52.08. Approximately 301,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 378,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.
