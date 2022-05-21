First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,562 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,631,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,696. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

