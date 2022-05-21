Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexible Solutions International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of FSI opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 205,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

