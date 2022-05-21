Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

