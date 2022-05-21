Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of FLO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after buying an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after buying an additional 499,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,595,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,862,000 after buying an additional 243,369 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.