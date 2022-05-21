Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.
Shares of FLO opened at $26.50 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.
Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.