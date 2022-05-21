Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

