Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,384,551,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after acquiring an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:APD traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,108. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day moving average of $265.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.87.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
