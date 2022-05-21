Fluent Financial LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 3.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,588 shares of company stock worth $74,297,290. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,598,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,196,389. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $329.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.