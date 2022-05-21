Fluent Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.75. 3,882,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.75. The firm has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

