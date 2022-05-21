Fluent Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,736 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 203,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,815,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 449,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,029,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

