Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen downgraded Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,475 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

