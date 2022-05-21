Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 409,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,409 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after buying an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,740,000 after buying an additional 2,500,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

