ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.23–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.71 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.45–$0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,902. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.