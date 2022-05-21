Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $528.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.