Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,535.88

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,535.88 ($18.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,238 ($15.26). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($15.78), with a volume of 156,747 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,918 ($35.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,289.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,528.10. The company has a market cap of £488.76 million and a PE ratio of 35.03.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.58), for a total transaction of £207,965.92 ($256,368.24).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

