Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Shares Down 0.1%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICVU. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Investment in the third quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,551,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Frontier Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,928,000.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

