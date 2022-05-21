FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.91. 39,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.