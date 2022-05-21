FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of FUJIY stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.53. 23,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,371. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

