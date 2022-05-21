Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $160,922.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 907.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 195.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033299 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

