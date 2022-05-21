Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FUTU. TheStreet raised Futu from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut Futu from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Futu by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Futu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

