FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 2.4%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 420 ($5.18). 13,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 17,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 448.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.19. The company has a market cap of £491.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, insider Anthony Cooper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.12), for a total transaction of £29,465 ($36,322.73).

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

