GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 105,096 Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.49% of Telesat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Telesat in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

TSAT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. 72,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.00. Telesat Corp has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

