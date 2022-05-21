GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys 395 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Graham by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $600.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.05. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $547.75 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

