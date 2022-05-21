GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys Shares of 61,700 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 61,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 230,901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,333,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,506,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,588,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim by 55.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,193,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,595. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.