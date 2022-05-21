GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $278,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Textron were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Textron by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,369,000 after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,512 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. 1,581,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

