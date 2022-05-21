GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,934. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.