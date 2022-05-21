GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Has $871,000 Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lessened its position in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81,619 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.14% of Sohu.com worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SOHU stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,129. Sohu.com Limited has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $559.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Sohu.com ( NASDAQ:SOHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOHU. StockNews.com started coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

