GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $316,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $428,847,000 after buying an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,404,000 after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $33.13. 6,053,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,335. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.24 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

