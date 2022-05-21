GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 12,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,617,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after purchasing an additional 573,493 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.03. 3,403,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,961. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

