GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases 6,350 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after buying an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 767,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,992. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

